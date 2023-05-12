RAIN WIPES OUT EVENTS

Steady rain on Friday washed out most of the local sports schedule.

Friday’s scheduled racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was cancelled. Racing will resume on Friday, May 19 at the track.

The Northern Sun conference baseball tournament in Mandan was delayed at the scheduled start time and postponed by mid-afternoon. The tournament will resume on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Game 11 as St. Cloud State takes on Minnesota State-Mankato. Sunday’ s games will begin at 11 a.m.

The NJCAA Region 13 baseball tournament was delayed again. Originally scheduled to begin on Friday in Miles City, Mont., the tournament was pushed back again and will now open on Sunday. Bismarck State (29-78) is the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 3 seed Dakota County (19-9) at 9 a.m. MT on Sunday.

Most of the local high school schedule was wiped out.

The Legacy, Bismarck Century and St. Mary’s tennis teams’ trip to Fargo was cancelled with duals set for Friday and Saturday’s East-West crossover cancelled.

The West Region boys golf tournament at Riverwood was cancelled. The Minot Invitational boys track meet for Friday was called off.

Saturday’s baseball game between Century and Mandan at Municipal Ballpark was postponed to Thursday, May 18 at Sanford Sports Complex.

MYSTICS’ REISS SIGNS WITH MAYVILLE STATE

Myranda Reiss of Bismarck State will continue her college volleyball career at Mayville State.

Reiss, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Killdeer, was limited to 16 of the Mystics’ 38 matches her sophomore season. She finished with 42 kills as BSC went 33-5 and qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

Mayville State competes in the NAIA North Star Athletic Association.

Reiss is the third BSC player to sign. Reile Payne signed with Ottawa (Kan.) and Eden Schlinger with Black Hills State.

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEAVING SUMMIT LEAGUE

Western Illinois is withdrawing from the Summit League and the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Macomb, Ill., university submitted an official request to withdraw from the league on Friday. It will leave prior to the 2023-24 academic year.

A founding member of the Mid-Continent Conference, Western Illinois plans to join the Ohio Valley Conference.

North Dakota and North Dakota State are members of the Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference.

VIKINGS SEND SMITH TO BROWNS

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns' defensive line has gone from disappointing to perhaps dominant.

Cleveland, which has spent the offseason upgrading a unit that underperformed in 2022, agreed Friday night to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

The Browns are sending fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Vikings for Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap.

In Cleveland, Smith will be paired up front with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL's best edge rushers.

The 30-year-old Smith had 10 sacks last season, his first with Minnesota, and has 54 1/2 since breaking in with Baltimore in 2015. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings before last season, with $11.5 million guaranteed.