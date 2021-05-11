 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: May 12
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

FOUR MARAUDERS EARN NSIC HONORS

The University of Mary’s Tasha Dembo has been named an All-NSIC tennis player for the third time.

Dembo, a senior, was named to the first team as a singles player and to the second team in doubles, with partner Yusra Hegy.

In singles, Dembo posted an 8-4 Northern Sun record, holding down the No. 1 spot in the U-Mary lineup. In doubles, Dembo and Hegy went 7-5 as the top double tandem for the Marauders. Hegy earned all-conference honors singles honors in 2019.

Jamie Stoppler, a Century High grad, and Kelsey Lajom were named honorable mention in doubles. Stoppler and Lajom went 8-2 in conference matches at No. 2 doubles.

Dembo
