GEBHARDT TOPS BSC CLAY SHOOTERS

William Gebhardt from the Bismarck State College Clay Dusters finished second in the 1A Conference standings with a season average of 47.2.

Teammate Kylie Paczkowski ranked third in the women's standings at 46.2.

As a team, BSC ranked third with 1,309 points. Alexandria Tech (1,638.5) and Western Michigan (1,605) placed first and second.

HARVEY, GILHOOLY CITED BY NAHL

Hunter Garvey and Trina Gilhooly from the Bismarck Bobcats were honored by the NAHL on Thursday.

Garvey, a goalie for the Bobcats, was named the 2023 Central Division Community Service Award winner. Garvey, who had a record of 15-4-1 and a goals against average of 2.88, was a mainstay at all community events the Bobcats participated in.

Gilhooly was named the NAHL Volunteer of the Year. She has served as the team’s billet coordinator since 2014 and started housing Bobcats players in 2014.