Area Sports Briefs: May 11

Mooney ranks third in career tackles with 137, which spanned 1991-95. Mooney was a two-time All-NCC selection and co-captain of the 1994 team.

The induction ceremony, which will also feature the 2020 class, will be held Oct. 1 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

NARBUVOLL EARNS NSIC HONOR AGAIN

University of Mary senior Ida Narbuvoll has been named the Northern Sun's Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.

Narbuvoll won the 1,500-meter run at the Dickinson State Invite on Saturday. It was her first time running the race this season. Her time of 4:27.75 ranks first in the NSIC and 19th in NCAA Division II.

Next up for Narbuvoll and the Marauders is the NSIC conference meet Thursday-Saturday in Duluth, Minn.

HARM CITED BY SUMMIT LEAGUE

North Dakota State relief pitcher Parker Harm has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.

Harm, a senior left-hander from Mandan, picked up two saves last weekend for the Bison (32-14) against Nebraska-Omaha. In two innings, Harm allowed no runs and no hits with four strikeouts.