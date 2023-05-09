BSC ATHLETES SET FOR NATIONALS

Bismarck State College's Aanders Weltz (discus javelin), Cameron Erbele (pole vault), and Brynn Hyttinen (javelin) will compete at the NJCAA Division I track meet May 18-20 in Hobbs, N.M.

Weltz, from Bismarck, is ranked sixth in the javelin (176-4) and 22nd in the discus (142-10).

Erbele, from Bismarck, is ranked 12th in the pole vault (14-9).

Hyttinen, from Garrison, N.D., is ranked 16th in the javelin (120-4).

NDSU, CITADEL SET MATCHUPS

North Dakota State and Citadel have set football matchups for Aug. 30, 2025 in Charleston, S.C., and at the Fargodome Sept. 18, 2027.

It will be the first two meetings between the schools. Citadel is a member of the FCS and plays in the Southern Conference.

FREUND PROMOTED

North Dakota offensive coordinator Danny Freund has been elevated to associate head.

Freund, who has been an assistant coach at UND since 2011, will continue in his current role as playcaller.

Freund was a quarterback at UND, going 16-6 from 2007-08.

North Dakota hosts Drake Sept. 2 to open the 2023 season.

NSIC TOURNAMENT STARTS TODAY

The Northern Sun baseball tournament starts today in Bismarck and Mandan and runs through Saturday.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for students. All-tournament passes costs $35 and must be purchased at northernsun.org/Tickets, or with a smart phone at the gate.

Tournament pairings can be found below.

BOLIBRUCH NAMED

North Dakota State’s Tereza Bolibruch has been named the Summit League Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Bolibruch, who transferred to NDSU from the University of Mary, won the 100-meter hurdles (13.69) at the NDSU Tune-Up in Fargo. She also ran a leg on their school-record shuttle relay team (55.04) in the same meet.

A senior from Jamestown, Rhode Island, Bolibruch earned the award for the third time.