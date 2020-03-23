Area Sports Briefs: March 24

AREA SPORTS
TWO WOMEN COMMIT TO BSC BASKETBALL
Basketball players MacKenzie Boone and Jenna Rust have signed letters of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.
Boone, a 5-foot-9 senior at Legacy, averaged 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Sabers, the West Region tournament champions.
Rust, 6-2, earned Class C all-state honors while playing for Westby (Mont.)-Grenora, a state Class C qualifier. She averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds a game, running her career total to 1,314 points.
RIVERWOOD DRIVING RANGE OPEN TUESDAY
The driving range at Riverwood Golf Course will open on Tuesday.
Driving range hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pending weather conditions.
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District encourages all driving range users to the following procedures related to the coronavirus pandemic.
1. Reservations must be made in advance for hitting golf balls in 20-minute intervals by calling 222-6462. Payment information will be taken over the phone at the time of reservation.
2. Range balls will be delivered to the driving range station by staff. The buckets will be cleaned and disinfected by gloved staff before they are delivered.
3. Driving range pads are placed at least 10 feet apart to comply with current social distancing guidelines.
4. The golf shop is closed to the public. There are no restrooms available.
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, there are no restrictions on the use of local BPRD parks, trails, boat ramps and open spaces.
UND RANKED NO. 2 IN FINAL POLL
The University of North Dakota hockey team is ranked No. 2 in the final USCHO poll of the season.
The Fighting Hawks (26-5-4) got 16 first-place votes, nine fewer than No. 1 Cornell (23-2-4).
Minnesota State-Mankato (31-5-2), Boston College (24-8-2) and Minnesota-Duluth (22-10-2) round out the top five.
KAWAGUCHI SHARES 3-STAR AWARD
University of North Dakota junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Minnesota-Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich have been named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Three Stars Award co-winners.
Both players were chosen as the No. 1 star of the game four times.
Kawaguchi, who also is up for player of the year in the conference, had 30 points (7 goals, 23 assists) in 28 NCHC games.
NDSU'S SHAHID, WARD HONORED
North Dakota State seniors Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward have been named to the All-District team from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Shahid, named to the first team, averaged 20.9 points and 3.6 assists in league play, shooting 94 percent from the free throw line. He finished third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists. Shahid totaled 608 points for the year, becoming the sixth Bison ever to top 600 points in a season.
Ward, named to the second team, averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Summit League play, shooting 59 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range in conference games. He finished fifth in the league in scoring and was one of only two players to rank in the league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.
The Bison went 25-8, earning their fourth NCAA tournament berth in the last seven seasons.