Area Sports Briefs: March 24

Tom Izzo cleaned his closet. He plans on cleaning his garage. He slept until 9 a.m. Saturday morning and he can't remember the last time he stayed in bed that late. If ever. Though the extra zzz's came after he'd risen at 5 a.m. to watch a little film. Because, well, "it was something to do." He wanted to study his Michigan State basketball team, he supposes. To remember what they'd become the ...