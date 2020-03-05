Area Sports Briefs: March 6

Area Sports Briefs: March 6

AREA SPORTS

NDSU'S COX TO VISIT LSU

North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox will visit FBS national champion LSU next week, he told a radio station in Louisiana Thursday.

Cox entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday and has drawn heavy interest from top FBS schools. Cox said he’s open to visiting other schools and has not narrowed his list.

Cox believes transferring to an FBS school can help him achieve his goal of playing at the next level. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Originally from Kansas City, Mo., Cox is a two-time All-American for the Bison. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2018 -- the top defensive award in the FCS. Last season, Cox was third on the Bison with 92 tackles. He also had 5.5 quarterback sacks and one interception. In 2018, Cox had four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns.

For his career, Cox has 258 tackles, 14 sacks and six interceptions, playing a major role in each of the last three NDSU FCS national championships.

O'S TOP TWINS

Baltimore's Chris Davis raised his spring batting average to .500 with an RBI single. Jose Rondón had two hits in a 3-3 tie with Minnesota on Thursday in Grapefruit League action.

Nelson Cruz had three hits, including his third home run. Homer Bailey pitched three innings for Minnesota, allowing four hits and an earned run.

