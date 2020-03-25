Area Sports Briefs: March 26

TANKSLEY, MANN TO PLAY FOR LARKS

Brody Tanksley is returning to the Bismarck Larks along with one of his college teammates.

A catcher from Indiana University Southeast, Tanksley hit .268 with three home runs, 11 doubles and 26 RBIs last season for the Larks.

“I loved it. I loved the atmosphere and the fans,” Tanksley said. “After our last game, I asked coach (Sean) Repay if he could help me come back to Bismarck the next summer.”

Zach Mann a 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-handed pitcher also has signed with the Larks.

“I’m excited to be playing against the competition that we’ll get to play against,” Mann said. “The high-level caliber of play -- that’ll be a lot of fun.”

The Larks begin the Northwoods League season on May 26 against Duluth.

PALACIOS SIGNS WITH BSC BASEBALL

Marcos Palacios of Denver East High School has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.

A right-handed pitcher, Palacios pitched 28 innings as a junior, posting an earned run average of 4.50 with 42 strikeouts. He played summer baseball for the USA Prime Colorado Aces.