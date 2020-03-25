Area Sports Briefs: March 26

CENTURY PUTS SIX ON SHRINE ROSTER
Grant Anderson, Damon Dixon, Case Feeney, Nick Korom, Skyler Riedinger and Cody Sorenson from Class AAA state football champion Century top the Shine Bowl 11-man West roster.
The Shrine Bowl games will be played July 18 at Fargo South High School. The 11-man game is at 4 p.m. with the 9-man game to follow.
Legacy and Mandan have three players on the squad. The Sabers are represented by Rhett Clements, Keaton Erhardt and Josh Haag. Austin Frey, Elijah Klein and Kobe Poitra were selected from Mandan.
Bismarck High (Thomas Colby, Nick Hinsz) and St. Mary’s (Chris Birnbaum, Connor Puetz) also will play for the West, which will be coached by Ron Wingenbach of Century.
Beulah placed three players on the team in Tryston Miller, Korey Rueb and Case Steffan. Hazen (Isaac Doll, Fred Lundstrom) and Bowman County (Matt Osendorf, Jacob Svihovec) had two each. Jack Sannes of Southern McLean also was picked to the 11-man West squad.
The 9-man West team features four players from state champion Kidder County -- Ty Biesterfeld, Parker Hager, Isaiah Harter and Tommy Thompson. Jack Biesterfeld will coach the team.
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock’s Jaden Bosch, Paul McCrory, Chandler Nagel and Quinn Roemmich will play for the 9-man West team.
Central McLean (Parker Christenson, Kayden Hornberger, Ty Snyder) and Grant County-Flasher (Greg Greicar, Joey Leingang, Steven Schmid) each had three players named to the roster.
Ben Thompson of 6-man Center-Stanton also was selected to the team.
ANDERSON EARNS ACADEMIC AWARD
Three-time Summit League indoor conference champion Kelby Anderson has earned all-academic honors from the league.
Anderson, a junior from Bismarck (Century), swept the mile, 3,000- and 5,000-meters at the conference meet, accounting for 30 points and being named the most outstanding performer in the meet.
Anderson, a nursing major at NDSU, carries a 3.83 grade point average.
STONE, BARTHOLOMAY EARN SUMMIT HONORS
Elliott Stone and Alex Bartholomay have earned All-Summit League academic honors.
Elliott, a senior from Bismarck (Shiloh) ranked fourth in the 3,000-meter run during the indoor season. Stone finished his degree in mechanical engineering with a 4.0 grade point average. He is currently a Masters of Business Administration graduate student.
Bartholomay, a junior from Bowman, won the Summit League championship in the 3K and was fourth in the mile. Bartholomay carries a 3.84 GPA in accounting.
FOSSUM EARNS ALL-AMERICAN HONORS
Former Dickinson High School gymnastics standout Acacia Fossum earned National Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-American honors at Wisconsin-Whitewater this past season.
Fossum, who is from Gladstone, N.D., and attended Richardton-Taylor High School, earned All-American honors on the uneven bars, the third award of her career.
You have free articles remaining.
Fossum’s season average of 9.6 on bars ranked seven in the country in the NCGA. She recorded a personal-best mark of 9.75 during the season.
Fossum won five state all-around individual championships for Dickinson in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. She also won 10 state titles on individual events.
NELSON, BRUSVEN CITED FOR AWARDS
University of Mary athletes Logan Nelson and Brittany Brusven have been named 2019 All-American Athlete Award recipients by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
Nelson, a quarterback on the U-Mary football team, accounted for 13 touchdowns and over 1,100 yards of offense in his junior season.
In two seasons for the Marauders’ volleyball team, Brusven has 213 assists, 51 digs and 16 blocks.
"We are proud to have coach Michael Silbernagel join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance," says Eric McMahon, NSCA's Coaching Program Manager. "Supporting our student-athletes like Brittany Brusven and Logan Nelson guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA."
TANKSLEY, MANN TO PLAY FOR LARKS
Brody Tanksley is returning to the Bismarck Larks along with one of his college teammates.
A catcher from Indiana University Southeast, Tanksley hit .268 with three home runs, 11 doubles and 26 RBIs last season for the Larks.
“I loved it. I loved the atmosphere and the fans,” Tanksley said. “After our last game, I asked coach (Sean) Repay if he could help me come back to Bismarck the next summer.”
Zach Mann a 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-handed pitcher also has signed with the Larks.
“I’m excited to be playing against the competition that we’ll get to play against,” Mann said. “The high-level caliber of play -- that’ll be a lot of fun.”
The Larks begin the Northwoods League season on May 26 against Duluth.
PALACIOS SIGNS WITH BSC BASEBALL
Marcos Palacios of Denver East High School has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.
A right-handed pitcher, Palacios pitched 28 innings as a junior, posting an earned run average of 4.50 with 42 strikeouts. He played summer baseball for the USA Prime Colorado Aces.
“Marcos is a mid-80's righty who has a good pitchers build, and a good breaking ball. We expect Marcos to come in and compete for a starting rotation spot,” BSC coach Michael Keeran said. “He has all the tools to become a front-line starter for us. We are excited to work with Marcos to get him to that next level.”
NDSU’S TRACK COACH LARSON TO RETIRE
Don Larson has retired after 41 years as North Dakota State’s men’s track and field and cross country coach.
Larson coached NDSU to 59 conference championships since becoming head coach in 1979. The Bison have won 11 of the past 12 Summit League outdoor team championships.
Bison athletes earned 193 All-American honors at the NCAA Division II level during Larson's tenure, including 11 national champions in track.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!