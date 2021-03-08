Area Sports Briefs: March 9

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
U-MARY SENDING TRIO TO NATIONALS
Victoria Murillo, Andrea Lee and Abbey Zajdzinski have qualified for the NCAA Division II national swimming championships March 17-20 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Murillo, a junior, will swim the 1,000 freestyle, 500 free and 200 free.
Lee, a junior, is qualified in the 1,650 free, 1,000 free, 500 free and 200 free.
Zajdzinski, a senior, will compete in the 200- and 100 butterfly.
SIX UND PLAYERS ON NCHC TEAM
Forwards Jordan Kawaguchi and Shane Pinto, defenseman Matt Kiersted and goalie Adam Scheel from the University of North Dakota hockey team have been named to the National College Hockey Conference First Team.
Jacob Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, was named to the second team, while forward Collin Adams was named honorable mention.
UND hosts the NCHC tournament this weekend. Top-seeded North Dakota faces eighth-seeded Miami-Ohio on Friday at 7:37 p.m.
NDSU'S WEGNER EARNS AWARD
North Dakota State punter Garret Wegner has been named the Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.
Wegner averaged 52.5 yards on five punts in the Bison's 25-0 win over Missouri State last Saturday. Wegner also had a 23-yard run on a fake punt.
The Bison (3-1) host Illinois State (0-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.