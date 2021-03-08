 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: March 9

Area Sports Briefs: March 9

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY SENDING TRIO TO NATIONALS

Victoria Murillo, Andrea Lee and Abbey Zajdzinski have qualified for the NCAA Division II national swimming championships March 17-20 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Murillo, a junior, will swim the 1,000 freestyle, 500 free and 200 free.

Lee, a junior, is qualified in the 1,650 free, 1,000 free, 500 free and 200 free.

Zajdzinski, a senior, will compete in the 200- and 100 butterfly.

SIX UND PLAYERS ON NCHC TEAM

Forwards Jordan Kawaguchi and Shane Pinto, defenseman Matt Kiersted and goalie Adam Scheel from the University of North Dakota hockey team have been named to the National College Hockey Conference First Team.

Jacob Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, was named to the second team, while forward Collin Adams was named honorable mention.

UND hosts the NCHC tournament this weekend. Top-seeded North Dakota faces eighth-seeded Miami-Ohio on Friday at 7:37 p.m.

NDSU'S WEGNER EARNS AWARD

North Dakota State punter Garret Wegner has been named the Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.

Wegner averaged 52.5 yards on five punts in the Bison's 25-0 win over Missouri State last Saturday. Wegner also had a 23-yard run on a fake punt.

The Bison (3-1) host Illinois State (0-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greg McDermott says he offered to step down after ‘plantation’ comments, but Creighton players wanted him to stay
College

Greg McDermott says he offered to step down after ‘plantation’ comments, but Creighton players wanted him to stay

Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott said Wednesday that he offered to resign after asking his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame speech. McDermott apologized Tuesday night for comments he made after a Feb. 27 loss. “Specifically, I said: ‘Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News