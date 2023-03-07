UND HIRES NEW RB COACH

Donnell Kirkwood Jr. has been named the new running backs coach at North Dakota.

Kirkwood Jr. coached running backs, was the director of player personnel, and ran Western Illinois' scout special teams in 2022.

Kirkwood Jr. coached running backs at Northern State in 2020 and 2021.

Kirkwood Jr. played collegiately for the University of Minnesota, where he won the 2014 Paul Giel Award and was named the 2013 Offensive Back of the Year and 2013 Offensive Player of the Year. He led the Golden Gophers with 926 yards rushing and six touchdowns during his sophomore season.

MURILLO IN FOUR EVENTS

University of Mary swimmer Victoria Murillo will compete in four events at NCAA D-II swimming in Indianapolis.

Murillo will compete in the 1000-yard freestyle, 200 free, 500 free and 1650 freestyle.

The meet starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

BLAKE NAMED

North Dakota forward Jackson Blake has been named to the NCHC's All-Rookie Team.

Joining Blake are WMU forward Ryan McAllister, forward Ben Steeves of Minnesota-Duluth, Nebraska-Omaha defensemen Joaquim Lemay and Jacob Guevin and Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko.

Blake led all NCHC rookies in scoring with 29 points.

PARKER RECEIVES AT-LARGE BID

North Dakota State sophomore DJ Parker received one of 47 at-large bids to the 2023 NCAA D-I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa.

The 184-pounder is 18-10 on the season, with two of his wins coming against ranked opponents, and finished fifth overall at the Big 12 tournament, one spot out of an automatic bid.

Parker joins five other Bison wrestlers at the NCAA tournament: 157-pounder Jared Franek, 133-pounder McGwire Midkiff, 149-pounder Kellyn March, 165-pounder Michael Caliendo, and 197-pounder Owen Pentz.