NELSON HONORED

Grant Nelson of North Dakota State was named the Summit League Peak Performer for the month of February.

The Devils Lake native averaged 20.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1 steal in eight games for the month, shooting 55 percent overall and 36 percent from three-point range. He recorded seven consecutive double doubles.

Entering conference tournament play, Nelson needs 16 points to reach 500 for the season, which would make him the 21st player in North Dakota State history to reach that mark.

MARAUDERS AT 15

The University of Mary is ranked No. 15 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll.

Max Bruss of U-Mary is ranked No. 2 at 174 pounds and will be the No. 2 seed at the national tournament. The junior from De Pere, Wis., is 29-4 and will be competing in his second national tournament.

Reece Barnhardt is ranked No. 6 at 133 pounds. The Bismarck native is 28-6 and will be the No. 6 seed at the national tournament. He finished fourth as a true freshman in his national tournament debut last season.

The national tournament is set for March 10-11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.