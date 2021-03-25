Area Sports Briefs: March 26

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOBCATS PICK UP ROAD VICTORY

Braden Costello's power play goal in the third period proved to be the difference for the Bismarck Bobcats in their 2-1 win at St. Cloud Thursday night.

George Grannis and Ryan Taylor assisted on the game-winner for the Bobcats, who improved to 22-14-2 with the win.

Tommy Aitken stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in goal to earn the win for Bismarck, which is off until April 2 and 3 when its hosts Austin.

Both teams scored in the second period. Nikolas Hong made it 1-0 St. Cloud at the 8:30 mark. The Bobcats answered 100 seconds later on a goal by Patrick Johnson. Assists went to Owen Michaels and Luke Gramer.

The Bobcats were outshot 36-21.

NARBUVOLL, MORRIS CITED BY NSIC

Seniors Ida Narbuvoll and D'Andra Morris from the University of Mary have been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Women's Outdoor Track & Field Preseason Athletes of the Year.

Narbuvoll is a six-time All-American distance runner and eight-time All-American overall for the Marauders.