Area Sports Briefs: March 26

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BOBCATS PICK UP ROAD VICTORY
Braden Costello's power play goal in the third period proved to be the difference for the Bismarck Bobcats in their 2-1 win at St. Cloud Thursday night.
George Grannis and Ryan Taylor assisted on the game-winner for the Bobcats, who improved to 22-14-2 with the win.
Tommy Aitken stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in goal to earn the win for Bismarck, which is off until April 2 and 3 when its hosts Austin.
Both teams scored in the second period. Nikolas Hong made it 1-0 St. Cloud at the 8:30 mark. The Bobcats answered 100 seconds later on a goal by Patrick Johnson. Assists went to Owen Michaels and Luke Gramer.
The Bobcats were outshot 36-21.
NARBUVOLL, MORRIS CITED BY NSIC
Seniors Ida Narbuvoll and D'Andra Morris from the University of Mary have been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Women's Outdoor Track & Field Preseason Athletes of the Year.
Narbuvoll is a six-time All-American distance runner and eight-time All-American overall for the Marauders.
Morris, a three-time All-American, is coming off a runner-up finish in the triple jump at the NCAA Division II national indoor meet.
The Marauders are picked third in the NSIC preseason coaches poll behind Minnesota-Mankato at Augustana.
In the men's poll, the Marauders are picked fourth behind Mankato, Augustana and Northern State.
The Marauders open the outdoor season on Sunday at the Black Hills State Spring Open in Spearfish, S.D.