RODIN HONORED

North Dakota State's Jacob Rodin has been named the 2023 Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Rodin, from Kenmare, N.D., is the first Bison male athlete to earn the award.

Rodin won Summit League titles in the 800 meter run, the 4x400-meter relay, and the distance medley relay. He earned five Summit League Performer of the Week honors in the span of six weeks.

VEGAS INKS SHELLEY

The Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback Duke Shelley, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, to a one-year contract.

Shelley, 26, played in 11 games, including five starts for the Vikings last season. He had a career-high 31 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception.

Shelley, out of Kansas State, has 11 starts in 41 career games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups.