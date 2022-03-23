Area Sports Briefs: March 24

MORRIS EARNS TOP TRACK HONOR

D’Andra Morris has been named the 2022 US. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Central Region Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Morris, from Kingston, Jamaica, won the triple jump at the NCAA Division II national indoor meet and placed eighth in the long jump.

The six-time All-American is the fourth University of Mary athlete to earn the regional award and the first field athlete.

HALLQUIST, GRANT EARN RECOGNITION

Mike Hallquist has been named the Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week and Logan Grant has been named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Week.

Hallquist hit .515 with five home runs, two triples, one double, 21 RBIs, 23 runs, and two stolen bases for Bismarck State College, which is ranked seventh nationally. Hallquist, a Fargo North product, also went 1-0 on the mound with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Grant, from Calgary, Alberta, hit .588 with three home runs and 16 RBIs for the 13-1 Mystics, who play at Miles Community College on Saturday, before hosting the Pioneers on Sunday.

U-MARY FOURTH IN NSIC STANDINGS

The University of Mary is in fourth place in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Sports standings after the winter season.

The Marauders are fifth in the men’s standings and sixth in women’s.

Augustana (137.333) leads through the winter season. Minnesota-Mankato (115), Minnesota-Duluth (96.33), the University of Mary (91) and Northern State (90.5) round out the top five.

Sioux Falls (85), St. Cloud State (78), Winona State (76), MSU-Moorhead (71), Concordia-St. Paul (66.5), Wayne State (66), Bemidji State (56.833), Minot State (55.5), Southwest Minnesota State (49.5), Upper Iowa (480 and Minnesota Crookston (9.5) complete the rankings.

ANDERSON, LEWIS EARN AWARDS

Kelby Anderson and Brandon Lewis have earned Summit League All-Academic honors.

Kelby Anderson, a Century High grad, has a 3.83 GPA in nursing. She placed second in the mile (4:52.47), first in the 3,000 meters (9:29.02) and second in 5,000 meters (16:50.33) at the conference meet.

Lewis, a Legacy High product, has a 3.64 GPA in health and physical education. He won the long jump (24-2.25) and placed second in the triple jump (47-7.75).

