UND’S KLEVEN SIGNS WITH SENATORS

Tyler Kleven is passing up his final two years of college eligibility to sign with the Ottawa Senators.

The North Dakota junior defenseman inked a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

The Fargo native had his best season for North Dakota in 2022-23, leading all UND blue-liners with eight goals, including five on the power play.

Kleven appeared in 95 games at UND, finishing with 20 goals and 35 points. He had a knack for scoring big goals, with eight of his 20 goals serving as game-winners, tying Nick Fuher (who played at UND from 2001-05) for the most all-time by a North Dakota defenseman.

Kleven joins three other North Dakota products in the Senators organization – forward Shane Pinto and defensemen Jake Sanderson and Jacob Bernard-Docker.