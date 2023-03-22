U-MARY ADDS DIVING COACH

Jenny Unruh has been hired as diving coach to the University of Mary's swimming team.

Unruh, a Bismarck native who graduated from Bismarck High School, has served as the diving coach for all three Bismarck schools since 2018.

Unruh was a four-time state qualifier in high school and before going on to dive at Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Unruh has a degree in exercise science from U-Mary with a minor in psychology and wellness. She obtained her Master's in Science in Nutrition and Human Performance from Logan University.

"I am very excited to have Jenny join the staff of the U-Mary swimming and diving team," U-Mary head swimming coach Ryan Evers said. "She brings a passion and enthusiasm for diving that will greatly benefit our scholar-athletes. As an alum, Jenny has a passion for the university, and I am confident she will make a positive impact for our program."

VIKINGS INK PAIR

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Wednesday with two free agents: wide receiver Brandon Powell and linebacker Troy Reeder.

Powell played the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and had 24 catches for 156 yards in 2022. He initially latched on as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. Powell is also a return specialist, with 57 career kickoff returns and 49 career punt returns. He had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings on Dec. 26, 2021.

Reeder also played his first three years in the league with the Rams. He spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Reeder, who has 25 career starts in 66 games, made the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2019. He's a high school teammate of Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill, from Wilmington, Delaware.

Both Powell and Reeder were on the Super Bowl champion Rams team in the 2021 season with current Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was the offensive coordinator there.