FOUR BISMARCK GYMNASTS HONORED

Alyson Krug of Bismarck High was named first team all-state in high school gymnastics, one of eight athletes to earn the award.

Teah Schulte and Jenna Jackson of Century were named to the second team. Alexa Evanger of Legacy also earned second-team honors.

Mandan's Jericah Lockner was named to the second team.

Rachel Johnson Krug was named Coach of the Year. Johnson Krug coaches all three Bismarck teams.

DULUTH ROLLS INTO D-II SEMIS

NSIC Player of the Year Brooke Olson had 15 points and six rebounds for Minnesota-Duluth in its 61-41 win over Assumption in quarterfinal action of the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament on Monday in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Bulldogs (31-3) will face Catawba on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Ella Gilbertson added 12 points for the Bulldogs in the win.

Minnesota-Duluth's men's team faces Black Hills State in the Elite 8 Tuesday at noon in Evansville, Ind.