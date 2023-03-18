DISSETTE NAMED MR. BASKETBALL

Minot's Darik Dissette has been voted as Mr. Basketball by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The North Dakota State recruit was an anonymous winner, receiving all 27 first-place votes.

Dissette averaged 27.7 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game. He is just the eighth Class A player with more than 1,700 career points.

Century's Ryan Erikson finished second with 30 points. Alex Dvorak of Dickinson was third with 28.

Zach Kraft (Grand Forks Red River, 23 points), Ayden Stainbrook (North Border, 15 points), Tyson Enget (Powers Lake-Burke Central, 12 points) also were finalists.

GUSTAVSSON CITED

Bismarck State College's Sydney Gustavsson has been named the NJCAA Region XIII MVP.

The sophomore from Mandan averaged 20.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Ashton Kinnebrew of BSC joined Gustavsson on the All-Region XIII team. Also named were Grace Massaquoi and Charita Lewis of North Dakota State College of Science, Emily Kurkowski of Williston State College and Jessica Tompkins of Miles Community College.

Park Masterson of NDSCS was named coach of the year.

MYSTICS INK SETTER

Kayla Gibson of Central Cass has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Gibson had more than 1,000 assists in her career and was named to the All-Region 1 team. Her sister, Greta, also played at BSC.

The Mystics went 33-5 last season and advanced to the national tournament.