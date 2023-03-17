DOSCH JOINS STAFF AT UND

Tom Dosch has been hired as the new linebackers coach at North Dakota.

The former head coach at Northern State and Jamestown College, Dosch has been the radio analyst for the Fighting Hawks as well as working for the University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation the last three years.

Dosch served as an assistant coach at UND from 1995-2003. He was the Northern Sun Coach of the Year in 2014 after leading Northern State to an 8-3 record.

"We are excited to announce Coach Dosch joining our staff," said Coach Schweigert. "He brings 30 years of college football coaching experience, with experience as a head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. We look forward to him contributing to the success of our program."