DEMONS' BERG NAMED

Jersey Berg from Bismarck High School has been named to the Class A all-state softball team.

Berg, a junior, played primarily shortstop for the Demons, who finished with a record of 15-18.

Berg is the only player from Bismarck or Mandan on the all-state team. The full list can be found below.

JAMES HONORED

Cal James has been named to the 2023 Academic All-America NCAA Division II baseball team.

James was the best player for the Marauders this past season, leading the team in batting average (.382) and setting a school record with 65 runs. He also had 11 home runs and 49 RBIs, earning All-Northern Sun first-team honors.

For his career, James finished with 198 hits, 48 doubles and 154 runs scored. He is third all-time in home runs (29) and fourth in RBIs (133).

James graduated with a degree in business administration, posting a 3.98 grade point average.