THREE SHILOH PLAYERS PICKED

Senior Trace King and juniors Michael Fagerland and Eli Thompson from Shiloh Christian have been named to the Class B baseball all-state team.

King, who attended school in Linton, played shortstop and was a pitcher for the Skyhawks. King was named to the first team.

Fagerland pitched, played infield and catcher, while Thompson was the primary catcher and also pitched. Fagerland was named to the first team and Thompson second team for the Skyhawks, who finished eighth at the state tournament in Minot last weekend.

GERMAN SINKS ACE

Tonhy German made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Sunday.

German aced hole No. 7, playing at 206 yards, using a 6-iron.

Abby German witnessed it.

KLEINSASSER ON HOF BALLOT

Jim Kleinsasser is on the 2024 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kleinsasser, from Carrington, was a two-time All-American tight end in 1997 and 1998 at the University of North Dakota. As a tight end, Kleinsasser had 1,309 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Kleinsasser was the 44th pick in the 1999 by the Minnesota Vikings. He played for the Vikings from 1999-2011.

Kleinsasser is one of 78 players on the ballot. The announcement on the 2024 class will be made early next year.