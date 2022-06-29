Area Sports Briefs: June 30

HUETTL FINISHES 38TH AT NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Anna Huettl of Mandan finished 38th at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitiational.

Huettl shot a 77 during the final round of the tournament at the Pinehurst Resort course in Pinehurst, N.C. She moved up 11 spots in the final round, finishing with a 54-hole total of 230, tied for 38th among 220 individual golfers at the tournament. She shots rounds of 77, 76 and 77 and finished 16 over par.

Jennifer Seo of Arizona shot a final-round 67, moving up five spots on the final day to claim medalist honors with a 3-under 21. Mattison Frick of Arizona was the only other golfer to break par, finishing with a 1-over 213.

Two other local golfers competed in the event.

Hannah Herbel finished in a tie for 46th place. She shot rounds of 83, 75 and 74, moving up 11 spots in the final round to finish with an 18-over par 232.

Leah Herbel, like Hannah, also shot her best round on the final day. Rounds of 82, 85 and 80 placed her in a tie for 99th place, moving up seven spots on the final day of competition.

FOUR UND PLAYERS INVITED TO USA HOCKEY JUNIOR EVALUATION CAMP

Four University of North Dakota players have been invited to the USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 3 in Plymouth, Mich.

Current defensemen Tyler Kleven and Brent Johnson were invited along with incoming forwards Jackson Blake and Owen McLaughlin. Sixth players were selected for the camp, which will help select teams for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championships.

The 2022 World Juniors are set for Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The final 23-player roster will be announced by Aug. 3. The tournament was originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2001-Jan. 5, 2022 but was cancelled due to Covid.

The roster for the 2023 World Junior Team, which will play in the 2023 event on Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, is expected to be announced in mid-December.

Kleven is hoping to be the second player in North Dakota history to win golds at two World Juniors, along with Jonathan Toews, who was part of two Canadian gold-medal squads. Last year, he scored seven goals and three assists while leading UND with a plus-17 rating.

Johnson finished his rookie year in Grand Forks by seeing time in 13 of the final 14 games, scoring a pair of goals against Colorado College and Notre Dame.

Blake helped Sioux City win a Clark Cup championship, finishing with 77 points in 61 games, the most by a UND-bound USHL player in the last 20 years. He is the son of former Sioux Jason Blake.

McLaughlin also played on the Musketeers’ Clark Cup championship squad last year, notching 72 points in 62 games and adding five assists in the postseason.

