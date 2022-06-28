Area Sports Briefs: June 29

MARAUDERS’ KITTNER ON PRESEASON HONOR LIST

Danny Kittner of the University of Mary has been named to the Lindy’s Sports College Football National Preview East Division II first team offense.

Kittner is the lone Northern Sun player named to the preseason Division II All-America first team offensive unit. Four players from the NSIC earned first- or second-team honors from Lindy’s.

The senior from Gilbert, Ariz., set U-Mary and conference records last year in catches (128) and yards (1,723) while leading all four NCAA divisions in both categories. His 18 touchdowns ranked third.

He also led Division II in all-purpose yards with 204.6 per game.

Kittner is U-Mary’s first preseason Lindy’s All-American since Troy Guptill was named to the first team in 2014. That same season Grant Singer was also named a preseason All-American by The Sporting News and other organizations.

The Marauders kick off the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting Wayne State at 5:30 p.m. at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

HUETTL TIED FOR 42ND AT NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Anna Huettl of Mandan shot a second-round 76 on Tuesday at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational.

Huettl is 11 over par after two of three rounds at the Pinehurst Resort Course in Pinehurst, N.C. She has a 36-hole score of 153, which is tied for 42nd overall.

Two other local golfers are competing at the tournament as well.

Hannah Herbel is 14 over par with a 158 after firing a second-round 75. She is tied for 57th.

Leah Herbel is tied for 106th at 23 over with a 167 after shooting rounds of 82 and 85.

The tournament, which includes 220 individual golfers, concludes on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0