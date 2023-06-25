KITTNER SIGNS WITH TEAM IN FINLAND

Former University of Mary All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner has signed with the Helsinki Roosters of the Maple League in Finland. The Maple League is considered the top pro league in Finland.

Kittner, the all-time Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference leader in receptions (291) and yards (3,651), is expected to play for the Roosters in their game on Friday.

"Danny is truly a big-time, impact player," Helsinki coach Juha Hakala said. "He is an excellent route runner that can create separation with his quickness."

Kittner was invited to the Chicago Bears rookie minicamp in May, but was not signed to a contract. He is expected to contribute on special teams as well for the Roosters.