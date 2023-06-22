LIVANAVAGE CHOSEN FOR JUNIORS

University of North Dakota incoming freshman Jake Livanavage was named to the World Junior Summer Showcase roster, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

Including players from the U.S., Finland and Sweden, the World Junior Summer Showcase serves as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

When he arrives at UND, Livanavage will be coming off three seasons with the Chicago Steel, where he put up 90 points in 152 games.

RODIN, OTTERDAHL, KELLER HONORED

North Dakota State track and field athletes Jacob Rodin and Trevor Otterdahl, along with NDSU director of track and field Stevie Keller, were recognized following voting by the head coaches.

Rodin and Otterdahl were named The Summit League's 2023 Athletes of the Year, with Rodin winning the Bison its first track Athlete of the Year award since it was created in 2010 and Otterdahl taking the fourth field Athlete of the Year.

Keller earned both men's and women's Coach of the Year accolades, the third time in a row Keller won on the men's side and the sixth time in his career on the women's side as NDSU swept the men's and women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships for the 13th time in program history.