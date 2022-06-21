Area Sports Briefs: June 22

MORRIS, ACHESON EARN TOP HONOR

D’Andra Morris and Elizabeth Acheson from the University of Mary track and field team have named Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Morris, a two-time national champion in the triple jump, is the Marauders’ first two-time honoree for the award. The eight-time All-American from Kingston, Jamaica, posted a 3.70 grade point average in earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also carries a 4.0 GPA working toward her master’s degree.

Acheson, a two-time All-American in the 800-meter run, graduated with a degree in history with a 3.90 GPA.

MINOT ST. TO HOST WRESTLING REGION

Minot State will host the 2024 NCAA Division II Super Region V Tournament at at the MSU Dome Feb. 23-25.

It's the first time the tournament will be held in Minot.

Nine teams compete in Super Region V: St. Cloud State, Augustana, Northern State, University of Mary, Minnesota State-Mankato, Upper Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State, Minnesota State-Moorhead and wrestling-only NSIC member Wisconsin-Parkside.

WSC ADDING WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Williston State College is adding women's hockey in the fall of 2023.

The team will compete at the ACHA Division II level, same as the Teton men's team.

Williston State plans to hire a coach during the 2022-23 academic year.

