Area Sports Briefs: June 21

U-MARY TRACK, XC FINISHES 7TH

The University of Mary finished seventh in the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II Program of the Year standings.

The Marauder women placed 10th at the D-II cross country meet, 21st in indoor track and 16th at outdoor track.

The seventh-place finish is their best since 2011-12 when the Marauders placed fourth.

Grand Valley State (6), Adams State (13.5), West Texas A&M (17.5), Queens (27), Academy of Art (31), Saginaw Valley State (41), U-Mary (47.5), Lee (50.5), Colorado Springs (50.5) and Colorado State-Pueblo (54) made up the top 10.

