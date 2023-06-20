MANKATO ROLLS PAST LARKS

Mankato scored six runs in the second inning for the second game in a row en route to a 14-1 win over the Larks in the first game of Tuesday's scheduled doubleheader. Game 2 was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

Mankato pitcher Caleb Strack did not need much run support. The right-hander from the University of Iowa mowed down the Larks. Strack allowed just three singles over seven shutout innings, striking out 10.

Max Williams, from the University of Minnesota, went 3-for-5, including a solo-homer in the top of the seventh inning. Joe Hauser connected for a three-run blast in the sixth and had four RBIs.

The Larks' lone run came on a solo home run by Jack Herring in the bottom of the ninth inning.

U-MARY SWIM COACH HIRED AT KANSAS

Ryan Evans has resigned as head swimming coach at U-Mary to take an NCAA Division I assistant coaching position.

Evans, the third coach in Marauders program history, will be an assistant at Kansas of the Big 12.

In his lone season as Marauders coach, Evans coached Victoria Murillo to NCAA Division II All-American honors, the first U-Mary women’s swimmer in program history to earn the honor. Murillo, who returns next season, was also the Marauders’ first College Sports Communications Academic All-American and the NSIC swimmer of the meet after winning four conference titles.

The Marauders won four NSIC titles and had four all-conference honors while placing sixth at the conference meet.