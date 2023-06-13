ST. AUBIN EARNS TOP AWARD

South Border golfer Zach St. Aubin has been named the Outstanding Senior Athlete in Class B boys golf.

St. Aubin, who tied for third at the state meet last week in Wahpeton, also was named to the Class B All-State team.

Jay Wanzek, a senior from Shiloh Christian, also was named to the All-State team.

POPPE SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE

Ardie Poppe sank a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Tuesday.

Poppe aced hole No. 3, using a 5 hybrid, from 100 yards out.

Tina Thompson and Judy Tschider were on hand to witness the shot.

ROUTLEDGE JARS SECOND ACE

Harley Routledge scored his second career hole-in-one on Tuesday. It was the second ace of the day at Bismarck's Riverwood Golf Course.

Routledge took aim at the 131-yard 11th hole and nailed it, using a 9 iron.

Kevin Iverson was the witness.

MYSTICS LAND MANKATO TRANSFER

Isaiah Davis, from Minnesota State-Mankato, is transferring to Bismarck State College to play basketball for the Mystics.

Davis, who appeared in four games last season for the Mavericks, will have one season of eligibility remaining.

A 6-6 forward from St. Paul, Minn., Davis averaged 14 points, four rebounds and two steals per game as a senior in high school at Minnehaha Academy.