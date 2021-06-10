Area Sports Briefs: June 11

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

FOUR LOCAL PLAYERS ALL-STATE

Paige Hanson and Logan Gronberg from Bismarck High, Century's Maddy Zander and Mandan's Andrea Borchers have been named to the Class A all-state softball team.

Hanson, a senior, played catcher and outfield for the Demons, who advanced to the state championship game. Gronberg, a junior, was the Demons' top pitcher.

Zander, finished with 19 wins in the circle and better than a .500 batting average at the plate for Century, which placed third at the state tournament. Zander was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

Borchers, a junior, was a pitcher and first baseman for the Braves.

LEAPALDT NAMED JUCO ALL-AMERICAN

Bismarck State College's Kyle Leapaldt has been selected as a NJCAA Division II Third Team All-American.

The Carrington, N.D., native, hit .407 with 15 home runs with 52 RBI in 37 games this season for the Mystics (27-10). Primarily BSC's shortstop, Leapaldt also had 15 doubles, three triples and scored 59 runs.

SETTERLUND SINK ACE