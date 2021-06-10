Area Sports Briefs: June 11

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
FOUR LOCAL PLAYERS ALL-STATE
Paige Hanson and Logan Gronberg from Bismarck High, Century's Maddy Zander and Mandan's Andrea Borchers have been named to the Class A all-state softball team.
Hanson, a senior, played catcher and outfield for the Demons, who advanced to the state championship game. Gronberg, a junior, was the Demons' top pitcher.
Zander, finished with 19 wins in the circle and better than a .500 batting average at the plate for Century, which placed third at the state tournament. Zander was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.
Borchers, a junior, was a pitcher and first baseman for the Braves.
LEAPALDT NAMED JUCO ALL-AMERICAN
Bismarck State College's Kyle Leapaldt has been selected as a NJCAA Division II Third Team All-American.
The Carrington, N.D., native, hit .407 with 15 home runs with 52 RBI in 37 games this season for the Mystics (27-10). Primarily BSC's shortstop, Leapaldt also had 15 doubles, three triples and scored 59 runs.
SETTERLUND SINK ACE
Mark Setterlund made a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course on Thursday.
Setterlund ace the 172-yard 11th hole, using a 7-iron.
Witnesses were Keith Duchscher, Rick Tentis and Ed Weber.
NDSU SECOND IN CUP STANDINGS
North Dakota State won the Summit League Men’s All-Sports Award and placed second behind South Dakota State in the Commissioner’s Cup standings for the 2020-21 season.
NDSU’s 33 points in the men’s standings led SDSU by 1.5 points. Oral Roberts, South Dakota, Denver, Omaha, North Dakota, Kansas City and Western Illinois completed the list.
In the Commissioner’s Cup, SDSU totaled a winning mark of 83.5 points. NDSU (74) was second. South Dakota (71), Denver (61), Oral Roberts (51.5), Omaha (44.5), UND (42), Kansas City (39) and Western Illinois (24.5) rounded out the league.
Points were based on winning percentage for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball and baseball and total scores/strokes from men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s golf and women’s golf.