Area Sports Briefs: June 10

The 2022 Class B boys golf tournament was moved and will now be held on May 31-June 1, 2022 at the Oxbow Country Club.

FEENEY EARNS ALL-AMERICAN AWARD

Cade Feeney has been named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American Team.

Feeney, a right-handed pitcher, went 8-1 for North Dakota State, setting a new record for wins by a freshmen and tying the second-most for overall wins in a season.

In 69 2/3 innings, the 2020 Century High grad posted an earned run average of 3.23. He allowed 64 hits and struck out 56.

Feeney was one of only three true freshmen pitchers in the country to tally eight wins or more this season.

Feeney is the third freshman All-American for the Bison, joining Max Loven (2019) and Justin Kline (2009).

BSC HOF CEREMONY FRIDAY

Bismarck State College will induct four basketball players into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.

Wes Spotted Bear, Steve Stacy, Albert Hairston Jr. and Masai Ujuri will be inducted on Friday at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan following the President’s Cup Golf Tournament. The ceremony will begin around 2:30 p.m.