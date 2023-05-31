Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NDSU ATHLETES CITED FOR AWARD

Trevor Otterdahl, Jacob Rodin, Benji Phillips, Koate Deebom, Cam Landis, Nell Graham, Alissa Melvin, Bailee Dierks, Grace Emineth and Grace Link have been named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams.

Athletes are recognized for their performance in competition and their work in the classroom. Nominees must have at least a 3.50 GPA and achieved sophomore athletic and academic standing to qualify for the award.

UND OPENER VS. BOISE ON FS1

North Dakota's college football game at Boise State on Sept. 16 will be broadcast on FS1. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Boise State is the eighth team from the current Mountain West Conference UND has played. It is the first time the schools have played.

The Sept. 16 game will mark the first meeting between North Dakota and Boise State and it will mark UND's first time playing on the blue turf.

UND's season opener is Sept. 2 in Grand Forks against Drake.