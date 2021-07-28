Area Sports Briefs: July 29

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

HERNANDEZ JOINS UMARY GOLF STAFF

Marion Hernandez has been added to the University of Mary golf coaching staff.

A former collegiate golfer at Minot State, Hernandez has experience golfing in the Northern Sun and playing in national tournaments. He joins the Marauders as an assistant coach on Michael Herzog’s staff.

Hernandez competed for four seasons for the Beavers, helping MSU to a pair of Dakota Athletic Conference titles in 2010 and 2011 and qualified for the NAIA national tournament both seasons. As Minot State transitioned to NCAA Division II, he competed two years in the NSIC, placing as high as second in three different tournaments, each time finishing one stroke off the lead.

The Richmond, British Columbia, native played competitively in his home province as a member of the Canadian Junior Golf Association on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour and in the BC Provincial Tournaments, finishing as high as third.

Hernandez competes in local and state tournaments in North Dakota and is registered as a plus-1 handicap with the USGA. In addition to his coaching duties, he will continue with the University of Mary Enrollment Management team as the coordinator of Enrollment and Partnerships.