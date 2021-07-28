Area Sports Briefs: July 29

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
HERNANDEZ JOINS UMARY GOLF STAFF
Marion Hernandez has been added to the University of Mary golf coaching staff.
A former collegiate golfer at Minot State, Hernandez has experience golfing in the Northern Sun and playing in national tournaments. He joins the Marauders as an assistant coach on Michael Herzog’s staff.
Hernandez competed for four seasons for the Beavers, helping MSU to a pair of Dakota Athletic Conference titles in 2010 and 2011 and qualified for the NAIA national tournament both seasons. As Minot State transitioned to NCAA Division II, he competed two years in the NSIC, placing as high as second in three different tournaments, each time finishing one stroke off the lead.
The Richmond, British Columbia, native played competitively in his home province as a member of the Canadian Junior Golf Association on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour and in the BC Provincial Tournaments, finishing as high as third.
Hernandez competes in local and state tournaments in North Dakota and is registered as a plus-1 handicap with the USGA. In addition to his coaching duties, he will continue with the University of Mary Enrollment Management team as the coordinator of Enrollment and Partnerships.
His wife Britany also works at U-Mary as the directory of Clinical Education for Speech-Language Pathology. They are parents to Leni and Wynn.
NDSU, EWU SET DATE AT US BANK
North Dakota State and Eastern Washington University will play at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 23, 2023.
NDSU has nearly 15,000 alumni in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and 26,000 total in Minnesota. The Bison drew 34,544 fans to the 2019 season opener against Butler at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.
NDSU holds a 4-1 series lead over Eastern Washington.
Also, the annual Bison fan day is scheduled for Aug. 11. The event will be held on the south side of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.
FORCE HIRE WINGS' COACH
Scott Langer, the winningest coach in North American Hockey League history, has been hired as the new head coach of the Fargo Force.
Langer had been head coach and general manager of the Aberdeen Wings, leading the team to a Robertson Cup title in 2019. Langer spent 17 seasons total in the NAHL, also in Topeka, Kan., and Santa Fe, N.M. His career record is 637-244-82.
Langer replaces Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, who resigned earlier in July. The Force play in the USHL, the top junior hockey league in the country.