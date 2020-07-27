Area Sports Briefs: July 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

FOUR LARKS TEAM FOR SHUTOUT

Four Bismarck Larks pitcher combined on a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 Northwoods League victory over the Mandan Flickertails Monday night.

Joe Todd started with five scoreless innings for the Larks and was followed by Christian Seelhorst, Zach Reeder and Blake Gallagner in the 2-0 win, which took just 2 hours and 12 minutes to play.

Todd allowed just three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

The Larks (17-9) scored three runs despite being held to three hits as they moved within a half game of the Flickertails (18-9) for first place.

Patrick Pridgen allowed just one earned run over five innings on the mound for Mandan.

Tonight at 7:05 the Larks face the Bull Moose (5-22).

U-MARY VOLLEYBALL EARNS AWARD

The University of Mary volleyball team has earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for 2019-20.

The Marauders posted a 3.56 grade point average for the season, earning the award for the third straight year.