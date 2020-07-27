Area Sports Briefs: July 28

AREA SPORTS

FOUR LARKS TEAM FOR SHUTOUT

Four Bismarck Larks pitcher combined on a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 Northwoods League victory over the Mandan Flickertails Monday night.

Joe Todd started with five scoreless innings for the Larks and was followed by Christian Seelhorst, Zach Reeder and Blake Gallagner in the 2-0 win, which took just 2 hours and 12 minutes to play.

Todd allowed just three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

The Larks (17-9) scored three runs despite being held to three hits as they moved within a half game of the Flickertails (18-9) for first place.

Patrick Pridgen allowed just one earned run over five innings on the mound for Mandan. 

Tonight at 7:05 the Larks face the Bull Moose (5-22).

U-MARY VOLLEYBALL EARNS AWARD

The University of Mary volleyball team has earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for 2019-20.

The Marauders posted a 3.56 grade point average for the season, earning the award for the third straight year.

“The University of Mary and our program put a high value on academics, knowing that as student-athletes, education is a priority,” said Marauders volleyball coach Korie Tetzlaff. “I’m so proud of how our program continues to perform at a high level in the classroom, striving for greatness each year.”

Individually, seniors Gabriela Castillo, Breanna Donarski and Rachel Nietfeld received the Northern Sun’s Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award for 2020. Twelve Marauders earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2019 fall sports season.  

MVFC DELAYS DECISION ON SEASON

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced on Monday it is delaying any decision on the 2020 season.

A post on the league website said, “The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances.”

North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota, both MVFC members, had schedule updates on Monday.

For the Bison, their first three games -- Oregon (Sept. 5), Drake (Sept. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Sept. 19) -- all have been canceled. NDSU’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

UND’s game against Valparaiso scheduled for Sept. 3 has been moved to Sept. 20, 2025. The Fighting Hawks’ first game is scheduled for Sept. 12 at Kansas State.

COVID CANCELS FARGO MARATHON

The Fargo Marathon has been canceled due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.

The race had been rescheduled from its original date in May to Aug. 24-29. Participants can either apply their fee to the 2021 race (May 22), get a refund or use the fee toward a virtual race.

NDSU’S WARD SIGNS PRO DEAL

Former North Dakota State basketball player Tyson Ward has signed a contract with s.Oliver Würzburg in Basketball Bundesliga, Germany’s top pro league.

Ward finished his career as the only player in NDSU history with more than 1,500 points, 700 rebounds and 250 assists. He played in 129 games for the Bison. Last season Ward was named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America team.

BENNIGAN’S HOSTING WALLACE SATURDAY

Bennigan’s in Mandan is hosting former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace for a meet and greet on Saturday.

The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wallace is driving in the Governor’s Cup on Friday at Saturday at Dacotah Speedway.

VAUGHAN RESIGNS AS DSU MEN’S COACH

Dickinson State men’s basketball coach Josh Vaughan has resigned.

Vaughan went 40-43 in three seasons with the Blue Hawks. A national search is underway for the next coach.

