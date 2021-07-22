 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: July 23
Area Sports Briefs: July 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY'S NARBUVOLL WINS TOP AWARD

Ida Narbuvoll has been named the NCAA Division II Scholar Track Athlete of the Year by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Narbuvoll won the 5,000- and 10,000-meter run at the D-II national meet in Allendale, Michigan. She is the first University of Mary athlete to win the award.

Narbuvoll maintained a 4.0 grade point average while pursuing a master’s degree in project management. She previously graduated with a degree in engineering with a 3.76 GPA.

Nine other U-Mary athletes – Elizabeth Acheson, Tereza Bolibruch, Taryn Ceglowski, Faith Dockter, Lexus Lovan, D’Andra Morris, Arianna Passeri, Chriss-Ann Thomas and Jesse Kaas -- earned All-Academic honors from the USTFCCCA.

BUCKS' LAST HOME MOVED TO JULY 31

The Bismarck Bucks’ final home game of the season has been moved from Friday, July 30 to Saturday, July 31.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center. The game against the Green Bay Blizzard will be the IFL Game of the Week and be broadcast on Stadium.

The Bucks (6-5) play at Tucson (2-7) on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.

SENDEN NAMED UND HOCKEY CAPTAIN

Mark Senden has been named captain for the University of North Dakota hockey team for the upcoming season.

Known as a defensive-minded forward, the senior from Medina, Minn., had three goals and 11 assists last season, helping UND to a 22-6-1 record and No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

For his career, Senden has a plus-30 rating and 39 points.

Two-time assistant captain Jasper Weatherby, senior forward Gavin Hain, junior defenseman Ethan Frisch and sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson will all be assistant captains.

UND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Season tickets for UND football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball are now on sale.

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 19.

Tickets can be purchased at fightinghawks.com/tickets, the Ralph Engelstad Arena box office or by calling (701) 777-4694.

