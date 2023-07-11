BOURASSA SIGNS WITH BRAVES

Former Bismarck State College and Larks pitcher Ryan Bourassa signed with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday after the Major League Baseball draft concluded.

Bourassa had 191 strikeouts in 125 innings for South Dakota State the past three seasons. His 13.75 strikeouts per nine innings is the highest in SDSU history. He also had 15 saves, fourth-most of any SDSU pitcher.

Bourassa pitched briefly for the Larks this season. He also pitched for the Bismarck Northwoods League team in 2020 and 2021. The West Fargo product pitched for BSC in 2019 and 2020. In, 2019 he had 100 strikeouts in 56 innings.

BELFOUR HONORED BY DALLAS STARS

Former University of North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour has been elected to the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.

Belfour, who helped the Sioux win a national championship in 1987, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 20011.

He played in the NHL for 17 seasons and won a Stanley Cup in 1999 with the Stars. After signing with Dallas as a free agent in 1997, he helped lead Dallas to a President’s Trophy for most points in the NHL and a Western Conference finals appearance in his first season with the Stars.

The next year, he helped the Stars to a second consecutive President’s Trophy, won 35 games with a 1.99 goals-against average and won the Jennings Trophy. He went 16-7 with a 1.67 GAA in the Stars’ postseason title run. In the Cup finals, Belfour posted three shutouts and a 1.26 GAA, including a 53-save, triple-overtime Cup clincher in Game 6 against Buffalo.

He was a two-time NHL All-Star with Dallas (1998 and 1999) and went 160-95-44 with a 2.19 GAA and 27 shutouts in 37 regular-season games with the team from 1997-2002. He went 44-29 with a 1.85 GAA and eight shutouts in 73 postseason games with the team.

He will be honored during the team’s Hall of Fame weekend Oct. 21-22.