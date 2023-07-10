MURILLO HONORED

University of Mary swimmer Victoria Murillo has been named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America All-Scholar Team.

Murillo, a graduate student, placed eighth in the 500 freestyle at the NCAA Division II meet, earning All-American honors. She also has 11 NSIC championships in her career.

Murillo graduated with a 3.65 GPA in medical lab science and has a 4.0 working toward her MBA.

GREER NAMED NDSU ASSISTANT

Camron Greer has been promoted to assistant coach for the men's basketball team at North Dakota State.

Greer, from Country Club Hills, Ill., had served as a graduate manager the past season.

Greer played in 24 games at the University of Dayton from 2017-2021.