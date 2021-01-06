Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 7

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BHS BOYS UP ONE TO NO. 4 IN POLL

Bismarck High moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest Class A boys basketball poll.

The Demons, who have won five in a row, play at No. 2 Minot (6-0) on Friday night.

In the Class A girls poll, 5-0 Century received all 17 first-place votes. Legacy (6-1) is ranked fifth. Watford City (5-1) moved up one spot to No. 3.

UND SETS SERIES WITH CC

The University of North Dakota hockey team will return to action on Sunday and Monday with a two-game series at Colorado College.

The Tigers were scheduled to host Denver this weekend, but COVID-19 issues in the Denver program forced the games to be postponed.

UND (7-2-1) has not played since Dec. 20. Both games against Colorado College will start at 8:07 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.