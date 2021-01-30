Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 31

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MARAUDERS SWEEP AWAY PROVIDENCE
The University of Mary scored three third-period goals to break a 1-all tie and skate to a 4-1 win over the University of Providence at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan Saturday night.
The Marauders swept the two-game series, improving to 20-1-2-1 on the season.
Johnny Witzke broke the 1-all tie with a slick second-period goal. Witzke worked around two defenders then fed himself a pass, which he scooped past Providence goalie Tristan Lewis.
Andrew Huber and Kyler Moore also scored in the period as the Marauders pushed the lead to 4-1.
Zach Garrett scored the first goal for the Marauders, on the power play, at the 1:17 mark of the opening period.
In the game, the Marauders held a commanding 56-25 advantage in shots on goal. Conan Hayton had 24 saves to earn the win in goal for U-Mary.
The Marauders are back in action Wednesday night, hosting Dakota College Bottineau at 7.
BOBCATS HANG 9 ON FAIRBANKS
Ryan Taylor scored two second-period goals as the Bismarck Bobcats skated to a 9-4 NAHL win over Fairbanks Saturday night in Marshall, Minnesota.
Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe and Tim Piechowski started the scoring with first-period goals.
The second period featured eight goals in all, five by Bismarck. Austin Schwartz, Jimmy Doyle and Luke Gramer also scored in the second period for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats heaped on two more tallies in the third. Will Magnuson got the eighth and Grant Ahcan the ninth.
In goal, Cameron Corpi got the win with 16 saves.
The Bobcats, who face Fairbanks again tonight at 5 p.m. in Marshall, improved to 12-10-0-3 with the win.