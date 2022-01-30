Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 31

U-MARY MEN TAKE FIFTH AT UND OPEN

With a less-than-full squad in action, the University of Mary indoor track and field team took fifth at the University of North Dakota Open that included 10 teams, including a pair of D-I participants, on Saturday.

Isaac Watson had the lone event win for the Marauders in their 39-point day, nabbing the top pole vault finish in his second-ever collegiate meet with a 4.50-meter leap.

Teammate Dillan Kovash finished third behind Watson in the pole vault with a 4.20-meter mark.

The long jump was kind to the Marauders; Hayden Von Wald finished third with a long leap of 6.57 meters, Astley Davis took fourth with a jump of 6.56 meters, and Isaiah Richards took sixth with a 6.32 attempt.

Alex Brown took third (13.4 meters), Richards took fourth (13.07), and Von Wald took fifth (12.39) in the triple jump, Trey Haugen took fourth in the shot put (14.77) and seventh in the weight throw (13.27), and Drew Olson took fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.09 seconds).

A final trio of Alex Garber (8:59.63), Isaac Anderson (9:03.09), and Iver Phillips (9:04.06) placed fourth, fifth, and sixth in the 3000-meter run.

MARAUDER WOMEN TAKE THIRD IN T&F MEET

Behind excellent performances from Taylor Hestekin and Reid Shiland in the mile and 1000-meter runs, the University of Mary's women's indoor track and field team took third overall at the University of North Dakota Open behind D-I schools North Dakota and North Dakota State.

Claiming 82.3 points in the 11-team field, the Marauders topped all finishers at the D-II level.

U-Mary claimed a top-three sweep in the mile run, thanks to Hestekin (first, 5:07.08), Shiland (second, 5:13.14), and Kristine Kalthoff (third, 5:15.58). Hestekin and Shiland took first and second in the 1000-meter run, with Hestekin crossing first in 2:59.66 and Shiland taking second at the 3:10.09 mark.

Track events weren't U-Mary's only successful events on the day. Arianna Passeri earned an NCAA provisional qualifying mark, not to mention a first-place finish, with a 5.69 leap in the long jump, and D'Andra Morris took second with a jump of 5.64 meters.

Antonia Genet took second in the high jump with a best of 1.60 meters, Cali Modgin took second in the triple jump with an 11.63 top mark, Passeri (fourth, 7.9 seconds) and Modglin (fifth, 7.93) earned placement honors in the 60-meter dash, and Abigail Jones took third in the 5000-meter run (18:16.15) for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, Danalee Brock finished second (1:41.05) and Victoria Noland-Gillespie (1:41.54) took third in the 600-meter run, a quartet of Brock, Ava Grimm, Rachael Neu, and Taryn Ceglowski took second in the 4x400-meter relay (4:02.49), Grimm took third in the 400-meter race (57.28 seconds), Ceglowski nabbed third in the 800-meter race (2:17.52), Ellie Miller tied for sixth in the high jump (1.45 meters), and Taleigh Adrian finished sixth in the 3000-meter run (11:26.42).

Both the men and women's indoor track and field teams compete next at the Bison Open in Fargo from Feb. 4-5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0