 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 25

  • 0

MINOT HIRES SHIELDS AS COACH

Ian Shields has been named the new football coach at Minot State.

Shields was an offensive analyst the past three seasons at UNLV. Before that, he posted a 17-26 record as head coach at Jacksonville (Fla.) University, an FCS school. Shield also served as head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) and Eastern Oregon. Shields played quarterback at Oregon State, graduating in 1994.

Chris Stutzriem, head coach at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., was the other finalist for the job.

Minot State parted ways with previous coach Mike Aldrich in December. 

shields

Shields
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News