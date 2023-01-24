Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 25

MINOT HIRES SHIELDS AS COACH
Ian Shields has been named the new football coach at Minot State.
Shields was an offensive analyst the past three seasons at UNLV. Before that, he posted a 17-26 record as head coach at Jacksonville (Fla.) University, an FCS school. Shield also served as head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) and Eastern Oregon. Shields played quarterback at Oregon State, graduating in 1994.
Chris Stutzriem, head coach at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., was the other finalist for the job.
Minot State parted ways with previous coach Mike Aldrich in December.