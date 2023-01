BRUSS, BARNHARDT RISE IN POLL

University of Mary wrestlers Max Bruss and Reese Barnhardt are ranked in the latest NWCA polls.

Bruss, a junior from De Pere, Wis., climbed to No. 2 at 174 pounds. Bruss is 20-3 on the season.

Barnhardt is ranked No. 3 at 133. The former St. Mary’s Saint is 20-4 overall.

The Marauders, ranked 14th in the top 25, travel to Minot on Sunday to face the Beavers.