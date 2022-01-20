Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 21

MARAUDERS PICKED SIXTH IN POLL

The University of Mary baseball team is picked sixth in the Northern Sun preseason baseball standings.

The Marauders advanced to the NSIC tournament last season, going 18-14 in conference play and 21-20 overall.

Cal James is the Marauders’ player to watch after hitting .358 last season, with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and 34 runs scored. James had an on-base percentage of .443 and slugging percentage of .636.

Austin Wagner is the Marauders’ pitcher to watch, after going 3-0 in 39 1/3 innings last season. The lefty posted an ERA of 2.29 and 50 strikeouts.

The Marauders open the season Feb. 18 against Lindenwood (Mo.).

In the preseason poll, Minnesota-Mankato is picked first, followed by Augustana, St. Cloud State, Minot State and Minnesota-Crookston.

MANDAN'S ZACHMEIER COMMITS TO MSU

Shelby Zachmeier of Mandan has signed a national letter of intent to attend Minot State and participate in wrestling.

Zachmeier wrestles at 155 and 170 pounds for the Braves.

“Shelby is a great kid that will be another hard worker in the room,” MSU coach Brittney Mitchem said. “She has the hunger to learn and grow, and she will excel in the classroom as well.”

Zachmeier is the second Mandan wrestler to commit to the Beavers, joining Carolyn Goebel.

Minot State’s wrestling program begins next season.

TWINS ANNOUNCE THREE FOR HOF

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will induct former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team's Hall of Fame this summer.

Gardenhire, Gladden and Tovar will become the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the team's Hall during separate ceremonies at Target Field before games on Aug. 20 and 21. This is the most inductees the Twins have had since the inaugural class in 2000.

Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14, going 1,068-1,039 for the second-most wins in club history — with six AL Central titles. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

Gladden, a .270 career hitter with 74 home runs and 222 stolen bases, played five of his 10 seasons as a leadoff hitter and left fielder from 1987-91, winning two World Series for the Twins. He joined the team's radio broadcast crew in 2000 and has been the full-time analyst for the last 19 years. Gladden has the most postseason runs scored (17) in Twins history and is tied for first in postseason games played (24).

Tovar, who died in 1994, played eight seasons for the Twins from 1965-72 and is third on the team's all-time list in stolen bases (186), seventh in triples (45) and 11th in hits (1,164). The native of Venezuela was a multi-positional player who in 1968 became the second player in major league history to play all nine positions in the same game.

