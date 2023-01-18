Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 19

BISON TO PLAY AT TITANS' STADIUM

North Dakota State has scheduled a home-and-home series with Tennessee State for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Bison will host Tennessee State on Sept. 7, 2024 and travel to Nashville to play the Tigers on Sept. 6, 2025. Tennessee State, coached by former NFL All-Pro running back Eddie George, plays its game at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

NDSU's 2024 schedule is set at 12 games, which includes the season opener against Colorado on Aug. 31. The Buffaloes are now coached by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

The Bison open the 2023 season at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins, on Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington.