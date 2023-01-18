 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 19

  • 0

BISON TO PLAY AT TITANS' STADIUM

North Dakota State has scheduled a home-and-home series with Tennessee State for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. 

The Bison will host Tennessee State on Sept. 7, 2024 and travel to Nashville to play the Tigers on Sept. 6, 2025. Tennessee State, coached by former NFL All-Pro running back Eddie George, plays its game at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. 

NDSU's 2024 schedule is set at 12 games, which includes the season opener against Colorado on Aug. 31. The Buffaloes are now coached by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. 

The Bison open the 2023 season at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins, on Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News