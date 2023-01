NSAA MEMBER PC TO CLOSE

Presentation College, a member of the North Star Athletic Association, will close after the 2022-23 academic year, the school announced Tuesday.

With the Aberdeen-based school closing, the NSAA will stand at seven full-time members -- Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State in North Dakota -- along with Bellevue (Neb.), Dakota State (S.D.), Viterbo (Wis.) and Waldorf (Iowa). Iowa Wesleyan is a member of the conference in football.