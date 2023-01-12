Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 13

LUND TO RUN IN BOSTON MARATHON

Bismarck Marathon board member April Lund has been chosen to run in the 127th Boston Marathon.

Lund holds the Bismarck Half Marathon record of 1:16.34, set in 2021. The Boston Marathon will be held April 17, featuring more than 30,000 participants from 18 countries. Lund's top marathon time is 2:39.23.

Registration is underway for the Bismarck Marathon, which will be held Sept. 14-16. Runners from 17 states have already signed up. The race's course is USATF-certified, meaning runners can qualify for the Boston and New York City Marathons.

FINALISTS NAMED FOR MINOT JOB

Ian Shields and Chris Stutzriem have been selected as finalists for the Minot State football job.

Shields, currently an offensive analyst at UNLV, previously served as head coach at Jacksonville (Fla.) University, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) and Eastern Oregon. Shields played quarterback at Oregon State, graduating in 1994.

Stutzriem has been head coach at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., since 2018. He led the Battlin’ Bears to the Co-Frontier Conference title in 2021. Stutzriem played quarterback and graduated (2011) from Morningside.

Shields and Stutzriem will have on-campus interviews next week.

Minot State parted ways with previous head coach xxxxxx in November.