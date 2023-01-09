Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 10

UND'S KLEVEN, STRINDEN CITED

North Dakota's Tyler Kleven has been named the National College Hockey Conference's Defenseman of the Week.

Kleven scored two goals in each of UND's wins over Lindenwood. For the season, he has five goals and six assists.

Strinden was named the NCHC Rookie of the Week after scoring a goal and getting two assists in the series against Lindenwood.

UND (9-8-4) hosts 12th-ranked Western Michigan (12-9-1) on Friday and Saturday.

GOPHERS PROMOTE HARBAUGH TO OC

Greg Harbaugh has been named co-offensive coordinator at Minnesota. Harbaugh was the Gophers' tight ends coach in 2022.

Harbaugh, not related to Michigan's Jim or Baltimore's John Harbaugh, will share the offensive coordinator job with receivers coach Matt Simon..

Harbaugh and Simon will succeed Kirk Ciarrocca, who left Minnesota for the same job at Rutgers and a three-year contract worth $1.5 million annually.