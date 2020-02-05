Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 6

AREA SPORTS
SORENSON, BRYANT SIGN WITH MSUM
Cody Sorenson of Century High and Shiloh Christian’s Will Bryant signed national letters of intent with NCAA Division II Minnesota State University-Moorhead on Wednesday.
Sorenson, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back, earned all-state honors for the state champion Patriots.
Bryant, a 6-5, 270-pound offensive lineman, was a three-year letterwinner for the Skyhawks.
UND ADDS THREE FOR TOTAL OF 30
The University of North added three players to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, bringing the full count to 30.
Signing with UND on Wednesday were Richard Agyekum (DB, 5-9, 160, Amsterdam, Netherlands), Ethan Ball (DB, 6-1, 190, Regina, Saskachewan) and Caleb Doeden (LB, 6-3, 220, Williston).
KAWAGUCHI NETS NCHC HONOR
You have free articles remaining.
University of North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi has been named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the month for January.
The Abbotsford, B.C., native helped UND finish the month with a 6-2-1 record, plus the No. 1 ranking in both national polls and the Pairwise rankings.
In nine games, Kawaguchi registered points in eight, scored a goal in five, and had an assist in all but two for a conference-leading 14 points in January.
Off this weekend, UND hosts Denver Feb. 14-15.
BUCKS HOSTING YOUTH CAMP
The Bismarck Bucks are hosting the 2nd annual Young Bucks Training Camp on Sunday, March 1 at the Bismarck Event Center.
The non-contact camp will be held from 1-5 p.m., with check-in at 12:30. Camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-15. No equipment is required to participate.
The basic fundamentals will be taught by Bucks players and coaches. Cost is $20, which includes water bottle, swag bag and T-shirt. After the camp, photos and autographs with players will available.
To register call (701) 595-0771 or go to the Bucks Facebook page.