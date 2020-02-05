Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 6

In nine games, Kawaguchi registered points in eight, scored a goal in five, and had an assist in all but two for a conference-leading 14 points in January.

Off this weekend, UND hosts Denver Feb. 14-15.

BUCKS HOSTING YOUTH CAMP

The Bismarck Bucks are hosting the 2nd annual Young Bucks Training Camp on Sunday, March 1 at the Bismarck Event Center.

The non-contact camp will be held from 1-5 p.m., with check-in at 12:30. Camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-15. No equipment is required to participate.

The basic fundamentals will be taught by Bucks players and coaches. Cost is $20, which includes water bottle, swag bag and T-shirt. After the camp, photos and autographs with players will available.

To register call (701) 595-0771 or go to the Bucks Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0