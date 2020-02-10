Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 11

AREA SPORTS
SPRINGSTEEN EARNS NSIC HONOR
The University of Mary’s Phillip Springsteen has been named the NSIC Wrestler of the Week.
Springsteen, a redshirt junior, went 2-0 last week, including a win over the eighth-ranked 174-pounder. Springsteen is ranked seventh in NCAA Division II.
Springsteen has 52 wins for the Marauders, tied for fourth-most in U-Mary history.
The Marauders’ next dual is Thursday at MSU-Moorhead.
HALVORSON, MILLER EARN HOF NODS
Les Halvorson and Scott Miller have been elected to the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.
Halvorson has been calling games on the radio since 1976 and has been at KBTO in Bottineau since 1980. He was voted sportscaster of the year in 1986.
Miller did radio play-by-play for North Dakota State football and basketball for 20 years and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for nine seasons. Miller was named sportscaster of the year in 1987 (Montana) and 2010 (North Dakota). Miller died in 2016 after a nearly a four-year battle with cancer.
Induction into the hall of fame requires 75 percent in voting by the state’s media. The hall of fame, which dates back to 1987, now has 30 members.
ROTUNDA NETS THIRD NSIC HONOR
The University of Mary’s Lauren Rotunda has been named the NSIC North Division Player of the Week in women’s basketball.
Rotunda, a 6-foot junior from Fargo, averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over Upper Iowa and Winona State. Rotunda earned the weekly award for the third time this season. For the season, she is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
The Marauders (11-7 NSIC, 17-10 overall) host Bemidji State (4-14, 7-15) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
RUGBY BOYS TAKE NO. 1 SPOT IN POLL
Rugby is the new No. 1 team in the latest Class B boys basketball poll, replacing Four Winds-Minnewaukan.
Rugby’s only loss this season is to Shiloh Christian in Bismarck. Four Winds-Minnewaukan is ranked second followed by St. John. Shiloh fell out of the poll this week. Beulah is ranked sixth.
The same 10 teams are ranked in the girls poll as the previous week. Kindred (17-0) remains No. 1, followed by Landon-Edmore-Munich (18-0). Trenton (19-0) moved up one spot to No. 4.