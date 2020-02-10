Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 11

AREA SPORTS

SPRINGSTEEN EARNS NSIC HONOR

The University of Mary’s Phillip Springsteen has been named the NSIC Wrestler of the Week.

Springsteen, a redshirt junior, went 2-0 last week, including a win over the eighth-ranked 174-pounder. Springsteen is ranked seventh in NCAA Division II.

Springsteen has 52 wins for the Marauders, tied for fourth-most in U-Mary history.

The Marauders’ next dual is Thursday at MSU-Moorhead.

HALVORSON, MILLER EARN HOF NODS

Les Halvorson and Scott Miller have been elected to the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.

Halvorson has been calling games on the radio since 1976 and has been at KBTO in Bottineau since 1980. He was voted sportscaster of the year in 1986.

Miller did radio play-by-play for North Dakota State football and basketball for 20 years and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for nine seasons. Miller was named sportscaster of the year in 1987 (Montana) and 2010 (North Dakota). Miller died in 2016 after a nearly a four-year battle with cancer.