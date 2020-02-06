Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 7

The Bison, who went 19-24 in 2019, trail Oral Roberts, Omaha and South Dakota State in the preseason poll. Western Illinois and Purdue-Fort Wayne round out the rankings.

NDSU opens its season in Hawaii Feb. 14-17.

MINOT GOALIE SIGNS WITH BADGERS

Minot Minotauros goaltender Ben Garrity has committed to the University of Wisconsin.

The 20-year-old Garrity is in his second season with Minot. The 6-foot-2, 184-pounder holds a 32-18-6 record and .913 save percentage in his NAHL career.

UND ADDS FLYGER TO STAFF

Austin Flyger has been hired as defensive line coach at the University of North Dakota.

Flyger, who was the defensive coordinator at Northern State (S.D.) last season, coached at UND from 2007-08.

“Coach Flyger has a passion for coaching the defensive line,” said Schweigert. “It’s the same passion he had when he was named the NCC’s most valuable defensive lineman at Augustana. He brings experience to us in the 3-4 and in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. We are excited to have him as a part of UND football.”

