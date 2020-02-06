Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 7

AREA SPORTS
MYSTICS ROLL PAST WILLISTON
Courtney Anderson and Amber Stevahn powered Bismarck State to a 93-65 Mon-Dak Conference women’s basketball victory over Williston State on Thursday at the Armory.
Anderson and Stevahn combined for 53 points and 12 rebounds as the Mystics improved to 22-3 overall, 8-1 in the Mon-Dak. Anderson finished with a game-high 27 points and six rebounds while Stevahn had 26 points and six rebounds.
Emma Marion and Lauren Koski each finished with nine and McKenzie Johnson and Trae Murray added eight points apiece. The Mystics shot 55 percent (22-for-40) in the first half, opening up a 51-28 lead at the intermission.
Gabriella Capasso led the Tetons (4-21, 1-8 Mon-Dak) with 18 points.
MONTGOMERY LEADS TRIBES TO WIN
Cecelio Montgomery scored 25 points to lead seven players in double figures as United Tribes cruised past Dakota College-Bottineau on Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds shot 50 percent from the field (44 for 88), hit 16 of 38 from 3-point range (42.1 percent) and converted 14 of 18 attempts at the free throw line.
DCB shot just 37 percent (30 for 81) from the field.
Tate Bear added 17 points, Nick Jiles 16, Lane Johnson 14, Harry Sheridan 13, Tyree Florence-Patton 11 and Marc Maisonnet 10 for UTTC (13-9, 5-4 Mon-Dak).
Kobe Clancy led DCB (6-19, 0-9 Mon-Dak) with 20 points.
JOHNSON LEADS UTTC OVER DCB
Kierra Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in United Tribes’ 73-67 win over Dakota College-Bottineau on Thursday night.
Karissa DuShane tossed in 13 points in the win, while Hannah Golus totaled nine points and 11 rebounds as the Thunderbirds dominated the glass with a 62-32 advantage.
Lauren Gangl, a Mandan High grad, scored 15 points for Dakota College-Bottineau.
TETONS TOP BSC
Williston State College outscored Bismarck State College 50-34 in the second half en route to a 92-76 win over Bismarck State College Thursday night.
Eden Holt topped the Tetons with 28 points. Kobey Lam added 24 and Shae Linton-Brown had 20.
Kyler McGillis poured in 31 points for the Mystics. McGillis also had six rebounds and six assists. Hart Andes finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
NDSU BASEBALL PICKED FOURTH
North Dakota State is picked fourth out of six teams in the preseason Summit League baseball poll.
The Bison, who went 19-24 in 2019, trail Oral Roberts, Omaha and South Dakota State in the preseason poll. Western Illinois and Purdue-Fort Wayne round out the rankings.
NDSU opens its season in Hawaii Feb. 14-17.
MINOT GOALIE SIGNS WITH BADGERS
Minot Minotauros goaltender Ben Garrity has committed to the University of Wisconsin.
The 20-year-old Garrity is in his second season with Minot. The 6-foot-2, 184-pounder holds a 32-18-6 record and .913 save percentage in his NAHL career.
UND ADDS FLYGER TO STAFF
Austin Flyger has been hired as defensive line coach at the University of North Dakota.
Flyger, who was the defensive coordinator at Northern State (S.D.) last season, coached at UND from 2007-08.
“Coach Flyger has a passion for coaching the defensive line,” said Schweigert. “It’s the same passion he had when he was named the NCC’s most valuable defensive lineman at Augustana. He brings experience to us in the 3-4 and in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. We are excited to have him as a part of UND football.”